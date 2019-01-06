Valero Energy (VLO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Among independent refiners, Valero Energy has the most diversified refinery base. Majority of it's refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area. This presence has helped Valero to increase its export volumes over the last few years as well as gain from high distillate margins. Higher throughput volumes along with impressive capacity utilization supported the better-than-expected results and have been rewarding Valero shareholders over the past four quarters. However, Valero witnessed a decline of 36% in free cashflow through the trailing 12 months as of Sep 30, 2018. In fact, Valero's free cashflow is likely to continue to plunge further as the latest mandate by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will compel the refiner to blend higher volumes of biofuels to gasoline in 2019. Valero’s Ethanol businesses are not doing well as the segment’s earnings failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last two quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Standpoint Research raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.29.

VLO traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,833. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,212,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,246,000 after acquiring an additional 441,925 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

