USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) to Issue $0.02 None Dividend

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.73 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $873.51 million during the quarter. USINAS SIDERURG/S had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

