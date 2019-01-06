USA Compression Partners (USAC) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised USA Compression Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.16. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Manias purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 55.2% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

