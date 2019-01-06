UniversalRoyalCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniversalRoyalCoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000380 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000402 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin (CRYPTO:UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Trading

UniversalRoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniversalRoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniversalRoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.