Uniti Group (UNIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,813,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,700. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

