UnbreakableCoin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. UnbreakableCoin has a market capitalization of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.04119502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.02134750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

