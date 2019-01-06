UMB Financial (UMBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens raised UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

UMBF opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $30,709.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $35,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,338 shares in the company, valued at $606,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,611 shares of company stock worth $170,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

