Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,047,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 726,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 114.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

