U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 22,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,948. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million.

In related news, Director Barry Phelps acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,486 shares in the company, valued at $127,082.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David Kanen acquired 1,576,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $1,907,235.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,513 shares in the company, valued at $209,950.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,240,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,725. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.