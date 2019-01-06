Tuesday Morning (TUES) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TUES has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

TUES stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 35.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 191.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

