Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRTN traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 498,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,857. Triton International has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

