Trex (TREX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.04. 734,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 819,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

