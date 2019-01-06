Transocean (RIG) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.62. 19,194,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 17,879,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $77,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $74,969.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,072 shares of company stock worth $878,420. Corporate insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Transocean by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,492,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 124,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

