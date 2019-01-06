Traders Sell Intuit (INTU) on Strength (INTU)

Traders sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $71.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $134.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.07 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuit had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuit traded up $7.48 for the day and closed at $196.00

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 85,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $16,887,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,837 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 76,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $15,073,278.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,207 shares of company stock valued at $68,710,900. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/traders-sell-intuit-intu-on-strength-intu.html.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.