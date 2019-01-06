Traders Sell Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Strength (CSCO)

Traders sold shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $122.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $165.41 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cisco Systems had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded up $1.85 for the day and closed at $42.92

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $584,293,000 after buying an additional 401,694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,897,000 after buying an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,313,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

