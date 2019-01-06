TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

TCON stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 171,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,833. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 49,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,938 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

