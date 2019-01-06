Tigercoin (TGC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Tigercoin has a total market capitalization of $109,239.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013021 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00057840 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

TGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin . Tigercoin’s official website is tigercoin.wordpress.com

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

