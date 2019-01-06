Tidex Token Market Cap Hits $138,810.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $138,810.00 and approximately $644.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.02201441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00155272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00216484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,998 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

