Thomas J. Herzfeld Purchases 16,000 Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) Stock

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $79,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $5.13 on Friday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.92% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

