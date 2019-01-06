The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of The Providence Service worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRSC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $421.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.90 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

