The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Cut by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $47.57 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HSBC set a $61.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

