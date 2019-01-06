Textron (TXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Textron has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Textron by 439.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Textron by 304.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 258,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 194,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.