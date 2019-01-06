Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Gap Down to $88.88

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.93, but opened at $88.88. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 266040 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

