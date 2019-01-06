Tetra Tech (TTEK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Tetra Tech's shares have outperformed the industry on average. The company is enjoying steady top-line growth and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. Moreover, its robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. The company is bullish about its growth across all client sectors. Also, the company believes lucrative opportunities across the globe will continue to boost its international revenues. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and 2020.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $51.38. 318,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,921,420.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,910,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $511,630.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,357 shares of company stock worth $4,193,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,480,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,132,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 971,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

