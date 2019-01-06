Tenneco Inc (TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,607,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,607,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 101,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.