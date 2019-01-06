Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Tenaga Nasional Bhd
