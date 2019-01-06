Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.