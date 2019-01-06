Telcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $11,501.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.13143268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028218 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,904,447,575 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

