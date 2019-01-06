TEGNA (TGNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s acquisition of two leading stations, WTOL and KWES, in Ohio and Texas is expected to be accretive to its free cash flow immediately and to earnings in less than a year after close. Additionally, Premion, which is helping the company reach customers beyond its traditional business, has expanded its reach to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. Moreover, the company continues to benefit from higher paid-up subscribers, both MVPD and OTT subscribers, and increased revenues from political advertisements. Political revenues recorded an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election in 2014. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Moreover, its shares have also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGNA. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TEGNA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.27.

TGNA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 2,448,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,100. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 5,911,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 1,197,787 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,963,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,398,000 after buying an additional 1,034,575 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,178,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 901,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 744,261 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

