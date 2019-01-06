Ted Baker (TED) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC cut Ted Baker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ted Baker to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,692.63 ($35.18).

Shares of TED opened at GBX 1,586 ($20.72) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

