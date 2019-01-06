Taylor Devices (TAYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.52%.

TAYD opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

