Taubman Centers (TCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, declining mall traffic, bankruptcies and store closures have emerged as pressing concerns for the company. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements increase its risks. However, the company’s solid retail real estate portfolio, high-quality retailers in its tenant roster and diligent restructuring measures has the capacity to support its long-term growth. Focus on implementing cost-saving initiatives also augurs well.”

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.85 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

TCO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 267,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,667. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 434.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,845,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 191.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 307,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 345.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,619,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 120.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 158,781 shares in the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.