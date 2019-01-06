Tableau Software (DATA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $133.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tableau Software, Inc. engages in providing analytics and data visualization software. The company offers Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server and Tableau Public. It also provides related maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The Company’s product helps a single user on a laptop analyze data from a simple spreadsheet, or to enable thousands of users across an enterprise to execute queries against databases. Tableau Software, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

DATA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tableau Software will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $43,061,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,696,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $36,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its stake in Tableau Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 47,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

