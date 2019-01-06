Synlogic (SYBX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of SYBX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

