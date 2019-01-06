Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 657,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 413,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $752.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 279,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,738,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,566,000 after buying an additional 436,758 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 67.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Shares Up 7.4%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/summit-midstream-partners-smlp-shares-up-7-4.html.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.