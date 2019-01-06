Summer Infant (SUMR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summer Infant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

SUMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,300. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 29,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,968.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 92,603 shares of company stock worth $91,017 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,364 shares during the period. Summer Infant makes up about 3.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 35.61% of Summer Infant worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.