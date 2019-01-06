Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Shares Up 5.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.97. 2,927,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,164,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

