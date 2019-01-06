Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,192 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

