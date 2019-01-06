STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Tops $269,252.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $269,252.00 and $947.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.03844607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.04076085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00946145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.01337585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00130225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.01513505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00340389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,480,134 coins and its circulating supply is 10,993,548 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

