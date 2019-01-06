Store Capital Corp (STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post $134.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $136.61 million. Store Capital posted sales of $113.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $508.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.39 million to $510.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $581.07 million, with estimates ranging from $525.77 million to $616.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $151,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter worth $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 133.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 1,689,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,967. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.17. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

