Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,712 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,526,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $613,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.05.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

