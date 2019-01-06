Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 5,754 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.02.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

