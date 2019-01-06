Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STML. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $302.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $311,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.