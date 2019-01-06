Stealth (XST) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $423.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027139 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030427 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00131626 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 30,732,201 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

