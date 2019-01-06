Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.65 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $26.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.74 billion to $28.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 137,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,612,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $4,860,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

