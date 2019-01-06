Stantec Inc. (STN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Laurentian upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

TSE:STN opened at C$30.05 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$29.03 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$920.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.21999992924303 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno purchased 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,201.76. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,037.00. Insiders acquired 9,006 shares of company stock worth $282,755 over the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

