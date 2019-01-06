Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $629,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 2,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,559.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,470 shares of company stock worth $1,036,757. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.49.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

