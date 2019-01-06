Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 60.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,715,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 274.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 343,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 251,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SON stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $85,851 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

