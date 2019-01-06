STAAR Surgical (STAA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.42. 547,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 546,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,942.00 and a beta of 1.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

