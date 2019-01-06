SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,467. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

