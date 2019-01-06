SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,615,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 360,788 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 156,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

